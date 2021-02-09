Sweden Bans Travelers From Israel, One of the Most Vaccinated Nations | 2 Sept 2021 | Sweden became the second European Union country to ban Israeli residents from entry due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Israel, despite the country being one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. Portugal on Wednesday became the first EU country to ban travel from Israel due to a rise in cases. Both countries are following the EU's recommendation to remove Israel from its list of green countries. Sweden also banned the entry of citizens from the United States, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, and North Macedonia.