Sweden halts use of Moderna's COVID vaccine in under 30s | 6 Oct 2021 | Sweden's Public Health Agency on Wednesday recommended a temporary halt to the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine among young adults, citing concerns over rare [sic] side effects to the heart. It said the pause should initially be in force until December 1, explaining that it had received evidence of an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) and inflammation of the pericardium (pericarditis). "The Public Health Agency has decided to pause the use of Moderna's vaccine Spikevax, for everyone born 1991 and after, for cautionary reasons," the agency said in a statement, adding that those groups should instead receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. According to the agency, the risk seemed especially tied to the second dose of the Moderna vaccine and was more prevalent among young men and boys, and in the weeks just following the second jab.