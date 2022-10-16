Sweden Opts Out of Joint Probe Into Nord Stream Leak, Refuses to Share Findings, Citing National Security | 15 Oct 2022 | Sweden has opted out of a proposal to set up a formal joint investigation team with Denmark and Germany to investigate the recent leaks of the Russian-owned pipelines Nord Stream 1 and 2. Mats Ljungqvist, the Swedish prosecutor involved in the country's criminal investigation of the leaks in the Swedish economic zone, told Reuters that the country would not join a Joint Investigation Team from the judicial co-operation agency Eurojust. Such teams are established for a fixed period that's typically 12–24 months. Doing so would mean that Sweden would have to share information from its own probe into the Nord Stream leaks that it has withheld saying the information is confidential. Ljungqvist told Reuters that the information subject to confidentiality is "directly linked to national security."