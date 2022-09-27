Swedish experts report explosions at Nord Stream pipeline sites --Seismologists confirm underwater blasts were detected, as foul play suspected | 27 Sept 2022 | Scientists in Denmark and Sweden registered underwater explosions near the Nord Stream pipelines on Monday, when several major leaks were reported. Sabotage is now believed to be behind the damage. "There is no doubt that these were explosions," seismologist Bjorn Lund of Sweden's National Seismology Centre (SNSN) told public broadcaster SVT on Tuesday. The Danish military released aerial footage of the leaks, showing large spots and visible bubbling in the water. Nord Stream 1 suffered two leaks northeast of the Danish island of Bornholm, while Nord Stream 2 was damaged south of Dueodde, a beach located at the island's southernmost tip, the military noted.