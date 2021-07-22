Sweeping internet outage hits Google, Fidelity, Amazon, major websites | 22 July 2021 | A sweeping internet outage briefly took down several major websites on Thursday, including Google, Amazon, Fidelity, Costco, Delta Air Lines, British Airways, Capital One and Vanguard. Many of the sites were loading slowly or showing "DNS failure" messages. Akamai, a cloud computing company that operates a content delivery network service, which helps move data across the internet, said it was experiencing some problems that appeared to be responsible for the outages.