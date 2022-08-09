Swiss Overheating Homes in Winter May Face Prison - Reports | 6 Sept 2022 | Swiss, who will overheat their homes to over 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 degrees Fahrenheit) this winter in violation of government directives in the event of gas shortages, will face fines and prison sentence of up to three years, Swiss economic department spokesman Markus Sporndli told the Blick newspaper on Tuesday. "Violations of the country's law on supplies always constitute offenses or even crimes and should be prosecuted by cantons by default," Sporndli was quoted as saying by the media outlet. In the event of an intentional violation of the principles, citizens may face a sentence of up to three years in prison, according to the newspaper. Even a negligent violation of these measures will be punishable by a fine, Blick reported.