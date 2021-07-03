Switzerland narrowly votes to ban face covering in public | 07 March 2021 | Swiss voters have approved a ban on full facial coverings including niqab and burqa in nearly all public places in a closely contested referendum on Sunday. The result means facial covering will be banned in all publicly accessible places, including on the streets, in public offices, on public transport, in restaurants, shops and in the countryside. The controversial proposal gained support of 51.21% of voters and the majority of the country's 26 cantons, according to official provisional results published by the federal government.