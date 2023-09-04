Switzerland Stops Recommending COVID-19 Vaccination --Also, England withdrew booster recommendations for healthy people younger than the age of 50, and Denmark stopped vaccinating the same population in 2022. | 8 April 2023 | Swiss authorities have stopped recommending COVID-19 vaccination, including for people who are designated at high risk from COVID-19. Switzerland's Federal Office of Public Health now says, "No COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for spring/summer 2023." People designated at high risk also aren’t recommended to get a COVID-19 vaccine, authorities said. Officials attributed the change to the number of citizens who have received a vaccine, recovered from COVID-19, or have received a vaccine and also enjoy natural immunity from post-recovery protection. Because the vaccines are no longer being recommended, they're no longer covered by the government.