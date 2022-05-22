Syria demands U.S. pay for air strike victims --Damascus rejects Pentagon findings, demands troop withdrawal | 21 May 2022 | The Syrian permanent mission to the UN stated on Friday that the U.S. must withdraw its troops from the country at once and pay reparations for the deaths of dozens of civilians in a 2019 airstrike in the town of Baghuz. Damascus categorically rejected a Pentagon report claiming it was not at fault for the attack, declaring its conclusions represent "an admission of negligence that calls for accountability." The Pentagon had released a report on Tuesday claiming the March 18, 2019, airstrike targeting an Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL [but still I-CIA-SIS]) encampment in Syria's Baghuz, initially believed to have killed some 70 people, did not violate the rules of engagement or laws of war.