System 'Glitch' Also Uncovered In Wisconsin - Reversal of 19,032 Votes Removes Lead from Joe Biden | 09 Nov 2020 | Tonight we uncovered another ‘glitch’ in Wisconsin. When this one is confirmed it will result in a 19,500 vote gain for Trump making the Wisconsin race a total toss-up. We reported first on a system glitch, as it was labeled, in Michigan which switched 6,000 votes back to President Trump.