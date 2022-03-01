T-Mobile Is Erasing Links to Gateway Pundit Articles Via Text Message | 2 Jan 2022 | On the last day of 2021, The Gateway Pundit and Jim Hoft were banned from PayPal without warning. Now, we learned the tech giants are using a frightening new method to censor and control what you are able to see, read and discuss online... T-Mobile is disappearing our links. You cannot send our links through T-mobile. They will disappear them. Your friends will not even know that you sent them a Gateway Pundit article. If only there was an opposition party in America to confront this madness. [Truer words never spoken.]