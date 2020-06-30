Before 'takedown' of General Flynn, he was planning to audit John Brennan for running billions 'off the books' --All roads lead back to John Brennan. | 30 June 2020 | Sidney Powell, attorney for retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, said her client, in his duties as the White House national security adviser, was prepared to "audit" the U.S. intelligence community. That, according to the former federal prosecutor, is partly why federal agents "set up" Flynn. Powell, who took over Flynn's defense last summer, told the "Vickie McKenna Show" on 1310 WIBA Madison that her client was "totally set up" because he threatened to expose wrongdoing by top intelligence officials in the Obama administration.