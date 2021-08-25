Taliban Blocks Roads to Kabul Airport for Non-Foreigners | 24 Aug 2021 | Apart from the evacuation nationals stuck in Afghanistan, NATO forces have been engaged in extracting local Afghans who used to help in the operations of the alliance’s troops and who now fear retribution from the Taliban. The terrorist group earlier promised to let everyone willing to leave the country do so. Taliban forces have blocked the road leading to Kabul Airport, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid has stated. He added that from now on, only foreign nationals will be allowed to travel to the airport - the only way out of the country not involving crossing Taliban checkpoints. He added that all evacuations carried out by Western countries have to be completed by 31 August, after which the Taliban will no longer allow Afghans to leave the country freely.