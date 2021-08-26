Taliban Condemn Attack at Kabul Airport | 26 Aug 2021 | The Taliban terrorist group on Thursday condemned the bombings at the U.S.-held airport in Kabul. "The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing of civilians at Kabul airport, which took place in an area where U.S. forces are responsible for security," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement. "The Islamic Emirate is paying close attention to the security and protection of its people, and evil circles will be strictly stopped," he added. At least two bombings killed and wounded a number of people outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport earlier Thursday, including Americans. U.S. troops, assisted by soldiers from various allies, have been in control of the airport for about two weeks, facilitating evacuations after the Taliban routed the U.S.-backed Afghan government.