Taliban Demand Afghans Hand Over Guns, Ammo Within a Week | 27 Aug 2021 | A spokesman for the Taliban said that Afghans who have government-issued weapons, ammunition, or vehicles need to hand them over or face punishment. "All those who have government goods, equipment, weapons, ammunition, or vehicles need to hand them over to the relevant department," said Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid on Twitter, according to translation. The weapons need to be given to the Taliban within a week. He said the handover is necessary so "there is no need for the offenders to be prosecuted or dealt with legally if [the weapons] are discovered," Mujahid wrote.