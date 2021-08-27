Taliban kill squad hunting down Afghans - using US biometric data | 27 Aug 2021 | The Taliban has mobilized a special unit, called Al Isha, to hunt down Afghans who helped US and allied forces -- and it’s using US equipment and data to do it. Nawazuddin Haqqani, one of the brigade commanders over the Al Isha unit, bragged in an interview with Zenger News that his unit is using US-made hand-held scanners to tap into a massive US-built biometric database and positively identify any person who helped the NATO allies or worked with Indian intelligence. Afghans who try to deny or minimize their role will find themselves contradicted by the detailed computer records that the US left behind in its frenzied withdrawal.