Taliban pose in Kabul's Presidential Palace as Afghan leader flees country: Islamists declare Islamic Emirate amid chaotic scenes at airport as thousands including British Ambassador try to get out Taliban has said they will declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the Presidential Palace in Kabul --Militants seized ancient palace and demanded a 'peaceful transfer of power' as they moved into the capital --President Ashraf Ghani fled the country while thousands of Afghan nationals rushed to the Pakistan border --RAF planes were scrambled to evacuate 6,000 British diplomats, citizens and Afghan translators --British Ambassador was moved to a safe place and is expected to be evacuated from Afghanistan tonight --Jalalabad fell under Taliban control without a fight early Sunday morning when the governor surrendered --US is trying to strike a deal for the Taliban not to descend on Kabul until its 10,000 citizens are evacuated | 15 Aug 2021 | The Taliban has said they will declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the Presidential Palace in Kabul as militants posed in the office and the country's president fled for Tajikistan, with thousands of Afghan nationals now racing to Pakistan to escape Islamist rule. Taliban fighters stormed the ancient palace on Sunday and demanded a 'peaceful transfer of power' as Kabul descended into chaos, with US helicopters evacuating diplomats from the embassy in scenes echoing the 1975 Fall of Saigon which followed the Vietnam War. US-backed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, effectively ceding power to the Taliban, while thousands of Afghan nationals rushed to the Pakistan border, in a move signalling the end of the 20-year Western intervention begun after the September 11 attacks.