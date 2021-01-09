The Taliban show off dozens of US-made armoured vehicles and weaponry during victory parades which even feature helicopter air displays --Events on Wednesday marked a celebration of the U.S. withdrawal from and Taliban recapture of Afghanistan --At a Kandahar parade, a Black Hawk helicopter trailing the Taliban flag was seen flying above crowds --A long line of green Humvees and other armoured vehicles were driven in single file by armed Taliban fighters | 1 Sept 2021 | The Taliban showed off dozens of US-made armoured vehicles and weaponry during victory parades today. One event, in the southern city of Kandahar, even featured a fly-past from a Black Hawk helicopter flying the flag of the Taliban. The parades of the hardware, captured from Afghan forces during the group's takeover of Afghanistan, were held just hours after U.S. Joe Biden defended his decision to end two decades of American presence in the country.