Taliban Uses U.S. Military Equipment, IG Withholds Records of Afghan Security Forces Collapse | 8 Nov 2022 | The Taliban is training and operating with U.S. military equipment including rifles, trucks, and helmets with night vision mounts since the Biden regime withdrew American troops from Afghanistan last year. Taliban forces even held a military parade with dozens of U.S.-provided armored vehicles and Mi-17 helicopters flying overhead, according to a federal audit documenting the collapse of the American-funded Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF). For two decades, the U.S. government spent a mind-boggling $90 billion to [pretend to] help the ANDSF develop into a self-sustaining force capable of combatting terrorist groups like the Taliban. It never happened. When the Biden regime withdrew U.S. troops in August 2021 the ANDSF crumbled and the Taliban took over, generating images and videos of soldiers wearing U.S.-provided clothing and brandishing U.S.-provided rifles. "Taliban units now patrol in pickup trucks and armored vehicles likely procured by the U.S. and provided to the ANDSF" reads the report published by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), which was created by Congress to provide independent and objective oversight of Afghanistan reconstruction projects and activities.