Talks Between Russia and Ukraine to Be Held on Monday Morning, Source Says | 27 Feb 2022 | Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine on Thursday morning, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics requested to defend them from Kiev aggression. Russian servicemen are expected to leave the country after the operation, the Russian Ministry of Defense said. Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have not yet begun and will not begin soon, a source close to the matter told Sputnik late on Sunda. The meeting place was changed at the request of the Ukrainian side, the source noted. Another source said that the Ukrainian delegation, which will consist of about five people, is still on its way to the site.