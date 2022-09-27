Tampa International Airport set to close as Hurricane Ian continues rapid intensification --Ian now a Category 3 hurricane | 27 Sept 2022 | As Ian continues to intensify just south of Cuba on Monday night, Tampa International Airport announced plans to suspend operations. Meanwhile, mandatory evacuations were underway in Florida as the state braced for the strengthening hurricane. Aided by low wind shear and warm waters in the western Caribbean, Hurricane Ian has strengthened rapidly over the past 24 hours. Now, at 2:30 a.m. EDT, Ian has been upgraded to a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, making it the second major hurricane of the season so far.