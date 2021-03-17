Mysteriously, Magufuli is now dead: Tanzania suspends laboratory head after president questions coronavirus tests | 04 May 2020 | Tanzania has suspended the head of its national health laboratory in charge of testing for the coronavirus and ordered an investigation, a day after President John Magufuli questioned the tests' accuracy. Magufuli said on Sunday the imported test kits were faulty as they had returned positive results on a goat and a pawpaw -- among several non-human samples submitted for testing, with technicians left deliberately unaware of their origins. He did not say where the kits had been imported from or why the authorities had been suspicious of the results.