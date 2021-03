Tanzania's populist President John Magufuli has died at 61 | 17 March 2021 | President John Magufuli of Tanzania, a prominent COVID-19 skeptic in Africa whose populist rule often cast his East African country in a harsh international spotlight, has died. He was 61 years old. Magufuli's death was announced on Wednesday by Vice President Samia Suluhu, who said the president died of heart failure. "Our beloved president passed on at 6 p.m. this evening," said Suluhu on national television.