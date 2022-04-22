On Tape: Kevin McCarthy Told GOP Leaders Twitter and Big Tech Needed to Strip Accounts From Fellow GOP Lawmakers - After Cutting Video About Censorship | 21 April 2022 | Rachel Maddow leaked a private phone call on her show on Thursday night of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy with Trump-hating lunatic Liz Cheney on January 10, 2021. On January 10, 2021, Kevin McCarthy spoke with several GOP House leaders including Liz Cheney who was third-in-line in the House Republican Caucus at that time. During the call, McCarthy told Liz Cheney that he would counsel President Trump Trump to resign. From the call: Kevin McCarthy: "I think [impeachment resolutions] will pass, and it would be my recommendation you (President Trump) should resign… What he did is unacceptable. Nobody can defend that and nobody should defend it." McCarthy also indicated that he believed Twitter and Facebook should delete the accounts of lawmakers who were supporting Trump's claim of a rigged election. "We can’t put up with that," he said. "Can't they take their Twitter accounts away, too?"