Target Partners With Satanist Designer Abprallen for Gay Pride Collection | 22 May 2023 | The woke Target Corporation has partnered for its new Pride clothing line with UK-based designer Abprallen, which insists "Satan loves you" and "Satan respects pronouns." Among other items in its Pride line, the mega retailer carries Abprallen's "Cure Transphobia" sweatshirt, which bears the message "Cure transphobia, not trans people." Abprallen mixes a good deal of satanism with its pro-LGBT activism, asserting on its Instagram page: "Satan loves you and respects who you are; you're important and valuable in this world and you deserve to treat yourself with love and respect. LGBT+ people are so often referred to as being a product of Satan or going against God's will, so fine. We'll hang with Satan instead," it declares. "So, naturally, Satan respects pronouns. He loves all LGBT+ people," it states.