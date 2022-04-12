Targeted and intentional attacks cause massive Moore County power outage - timeline | 4 Dec 2022 | (NC) Authorities across law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, have launched a extensive and intensive investigation after power substations were targeted and intentionally damaged, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields confirms. Sheriff Fields announced the news Sunday afternoon, nearly 24-hours after about 40,000 were left in the dark from a massive power outage Saturday night. "It was a targeted and intentional attack," Sheriff Ronnie Fields said. He said the suspect(s) used guns to cause substantial damage to Duke Energy power stations in Moore County. "Between 7:00 p.m. and 8 p.m. two Duke Energy substations went offline due to "intentional impact" damaging multiple pieces of equipment, Jeff Brooks of Duke Energy said.