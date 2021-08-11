Taxpayers to cover cost of Afghan evacuees' immigration applications | 8 Nov 2021 | Homeland Security announced Monday that it will waive the usual immigration fees for Afghan evacuees who've been paroled into the country since the start of the airlift operation, leaving U.S. taxpayers to pick up the tab for their costs. The department said not having to worry about the fees will allow the Afghans to settle into their new lives more quickly. They'll also get "streamlined" processing to apply for work permits and asylum, which would give them permanent status. About 70,000 Afghans already have been brought to the U.S., most of them through Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas's "parole" authority.