Taxpayers fund 'radical gender ideology to create psychopaths,' 2024 candidate says after Nashville shooting --'We protect green pieces of paper in a bank with more armed guards than we do our kids in schools,' Ramaswamy said in a statement | 28 March 2023 | Vivek Ramaswamy, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, called out the Department of Education for investing billions in "radical gender ideology to create psychopaths" while schools experience a lack of security after the tragic shooting in Nashville. On Monday afternoon, a shooter entered and opened fire inside The Covenant Christian School in Nashville. The shooter, a former student who identified as transgender, killed three 9-year-old students and three teachers in the horrific attack, before being killed by police... The GOP candidate highlighted the Education Department spending taxpayer dollars on what he called "gender ideology," even as school shootings are becoming more frequent in recent years. "We spend $80BN+ per year through the U.S. Dept of Education that helps fund radical gender ideology to create psychopaths, yet we don't protect kids in our schools from being killed by them. That's wrong,"