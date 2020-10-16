Teacher decapitated near Paris 'after showing Muhammad cartoon in class' --Police officers block road access on Friday night in Conflans-Saint-Honorine, north of Paris | 16 Oct 2020 | A teacher was beheaded on a street near Paris on Friday afternoon after hosting a class discussion with secondary school students about cartoons of Islam's Prophet Muhammad. The suspected killer, who was armed with a knife and a plastic pellet gun, was later shot dead by officers in a nearby town, police said. French authorities have launched an anti-terror investigation. President Emmanuel Macron called it an "Islamist terrorist attack". The victim, a history and geography teacher, was decapitated near a school in the commune of Conflans Saint-Honorine, northwest of the French capital, at around 5pm local time.