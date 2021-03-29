Teachers set to give migrant kids in-person instruction, while own students still remote learning | 29 March 2021 | Teachers from San Diego Unified School District are teaching migrant children in-person before their own students get to experience in-person learning, Fox News has learned. SDUSD students are currently learning in an online-only format and are expected to move into a hybrid model on April 12, where they will be learning in a combination of in-person and online formats, according to the school district's website. "The system is broken when San Diego teachers are teaching migrant children in person, but the 100k students of taxpaying families at San Diego Unified School District are stuck learning in Zoom school," Emily Diaz, an SDUSD parent, told Fox News in an email.