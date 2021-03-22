Teachers Sue LA School District Over COVID Vaccine Mandate --Groups representing teachers, counselors and employees say the Los Angeles Unified School District’s vaccine mandate violates federal law and basic human rights. | 22 March 2021 | Employees of the second-largest school district in the U.S. filed suit last week to prevent the district from mandating COVID-19 vaccines as a condition of employment. California Educators for Medical Freedom, with assistance from the Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF), filed a federal lawsuit March 17 against the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD). In a press release, HFDF said LAUSD's vaccine mandate violates federal law and basic human rights by requiring employees to take an experimental vaccine in order to remain employed.