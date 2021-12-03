Team Cuomo gave group homes a deadly COVID mandate too -- and it's still in effect By Post Editorial Board | 12 March 2021 | (Opinion) It's truly obscene: Gov. Cuomo not only forced group homes for the intellectually and developmentally disabled to take in the COVID-infected, as he did with nursing homes, he has left the group-home mandate in effect even now, months after publicity shamed him into reversing the nursing-home order. The gov and his minions are also still stonewalling on the resulting group-home death toll, too, even after they were forced to admit the truth about homes for the elderly. This makes it obvious that only the Post-led public outcry got Cuomo to drop the nursing-home mandate... The state's Office for People With Developmental Disabilities' directive issued April 10 is strikingly similar to the nursing-home order.