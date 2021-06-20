Tech companies sue to block Florida 'deplatforming' law | 19 June 2021 | Two groups representing Big Tech have filed a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Florida's new "deplatforming" law. The bill, passed by the GOP-dominated state Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 1, makes it a crime to remove state political candidates from Twitter and Facebook, and assigns penalties of $250,000 a day for any statewide candidate who is deplatformed. Removing more local candidates would cost the company $25,000 a day. The bill also requires tech companies to give users seven days' notice that they are at risk of being banned and offer them the opportunity to correct the issue. Suspensions of up to 14 days would still be allowed. DeSantis has said the law protects citizens from online censorship.