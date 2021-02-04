Tech Giants Google, Oracle to Monitor Americans Who Get COVID-19 Vaccine --The head of Operation Warp Speed told the Wall Street Journal all Warp Speed vaccine recipients in the U.S. will be monitored by "incredibly precise...tracking systems" | 20 Oct 2020 | Last week, a rare media interview given by the Trump administration's "Vaccine Czar" offered a brief glimpse into the inner workings of the extremely secretive Operation Warp Speed (OWS), the Trump administration's "public-private partnership" for delivering a COVID-19 vaccine to 300 million Americans by next January... During an interview with the Wall Street Journal published last Friday, the "captain" of OWS, career Big Pharma executive Moncef Slaoui, confirmed that the millions of Americans who are set to receive the project's COVID-19 vaccine will be monitored via "incredibly precise...tracking systems" that will "ensure that patients each get two doses of the same vaccine and to monitor them for adverse health effects." Slaoui also noted that tech giants Google and Oracle have been contracted as part of this "tracking system" but did not specify their exact roles beyond helping to "collect and track vaccine data." A major conflict of interest worth noting is Google's ownership of YouTube, which recently banned on its massive multimedia platform all "misinformation" related to concerns about a future COVID-19 vaccine. With Google now formally part of OWS, it seems likely that any concerns about OWS's extreme secrecy and the conflicts of interest of many of its members (particularly Moncef Slaoui and Matt Hepburn) as well as any concerns about Warp Speed vaccine safety, allocation and/or distribution may be labeled "COVID-19 vaccine misinformation" and removed from YouTube. [Google and Oracle have secret contracts for "pharmacovigilance" tracking and surveillance upon vaccine recipients. Looks like I need to write an expanded and revised edition of Google Archipelago: The Digital Gulag and the Simulation of Freedom! --CLG Founder, Michael Rectenwald, Ph.D.]