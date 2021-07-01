Tech Tyranny: Snapchat Locks President Trump's Account, Shopify Takes Trump Organization and Campaign Stores Offline | 07 Jan 2021 | Messaging app Snapchat joined Facebook-Instagram and Twitter and locked Trump out of his account. A Snap spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch that Trump was locked out and the company will be monitoring the situation. On Wednesday, both Twitter and Facebook locked Trump out of his accounts after he called for peace. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that Facebook has banned President Trump from its services 'indefinitely.'