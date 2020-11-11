Ted Cruz accuses McCabe of being leak behind James Comey and Clinton Foundation probe in fiery exchange --Cruz asked the former FBI director if Comey had authorized him to leak information about the investigation into the Clinton Foundation | 10 Nov 2020 | Sen.Ted Cruz, R-Texas, accused former FBI Director Andrew McCabe of leaking information about an investigation into the Clinton Foundation to the press behind then-FBI Director James Comey's back. Cruz asked the former FBI director if Comey had authorized him to leak information about the investigation into the Clinton Foundation to the press. "I didn't need James Comey's authorization," McCabe responded during the Senate's months-long probe into "Crossfire Hurricane," which was the code name of the FBI's investigation into whether members of the Trump campaign coordinated or colluded with the Russian government to influence the 2016 presidential election. "I didn't ask if you needed it. I asked did he authorize you to disclose it. That's a yes or no question," Cruz pressed. McCabe said that he himself had authorized the disclosure. Cruz continued to press until McCabe admitted that Comey did know about the passing of information to the press.