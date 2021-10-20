Ted Cruz Introduces Bill That Would Send Illegal Immigrants to the Towns of Rich White Liberals for Processing | 19 Oct 2021 | In the midst of the ongoing border crisis, Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz filed legislation on Tuesday that would establish processing centers for illegal immigrants in areas such as Martha's Vineyard and other Democratic-led communities. Earlier this month, Cruz said: "For the past ten months, President [sic] Biden and his administration have willingly surrendered the United States' southern border to dangerous criminal cartels, with no thought given to the South Texas border communities like McAllen and Del Rio, which are running low on resources from dealing with this massive influx of illegal immigrants," The legislation was introduced before Cruz made his statement. "That's why today I am introducing this crucial legislation to alleviate the massive overload at the southern border by establishing new ports of entry in Democrat-led communities such as North Hero, Vermont, where Bernie Sanders spends his summers, and Martha's Vineyard, where Democrat elites host their cocktail parties," Cruz continued.