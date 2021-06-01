Ted Cruz to object to Arizona electors, adding to fraud claims | 05 Jan 2021 | Sen. Ted Cruz plans to challenge the Electoral College results from Arizona on Wednesday in a push for an electoral fraud commission. The Texas Republican isn't objecting because he wants to set aside Arizona's results, but to force a debate on setting up a commission to study possible instances of voter fraud, a source familiar with Cruz's plans told The Post. Arizona was one of the swing states that narrowly broke for President-elect [sic] Joe Biden. The news means allies of President Trump plan to object to at least three states' electors, forcing a debate of up to two hours for each state.