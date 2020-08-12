Ted Cruz says he'll argue Pennsylvania election case if SCOTUS decides to hear it --'If the Court takes the appeal, I stand ready to present the oral argument' | 07 Dec 2020 | Texas Sen. Ted Cruz says if the U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear a case filed by fellow Republicans challenging Pennsylvania's election results, he will be the one to deliver the petitioners' argument before the high court. Last month, a group of individuals led by Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly (R) and GOP congressional candidate Sean Parnell filed a lawsuit arguing that universal mail-in voting is unconstitutional in the state. According to USA Today, the petitioners seek to "invalidate more than 2.5 million mail-in ballots that Pennsylvanians used to vote in the Nov. 3 election." The Pennsylvania Supreme Court unanimously threw out the case, so Kelly and his co-petitioners filed an emergency appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.