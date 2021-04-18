Ted Cruz slams Maxine Waters for ' encouraging riots and violence' after she called on BLM protesters get 'more confrontational' - hours before two National Guardsmen were injured in drive-by shooting in Minneapolis --Maxine Waters appeared at the Brooklyn Center protests on Saturday --Waters told protesters to ignore the curfew: 'We gotta stay on the street' --She said that the activists should 'get more confrontational' --Hours later, two Guardsmen in Minneapolis were injured in a drive-by shooting | 18 April 2021 | Senator Ted Cruz has accused Democrats of 'actively encouraging riots & violence' after California Representative Maxine Waters joined protesters in Minnesota on Saturday night, and urged the crowd to 'get more confrontational'. Cruz and others slammed Waters for her remarks in Minneapolis on Saturday night -- made just hours before two National Guardsmen tasked with keeping the peace there were injured in a drive-by shooting. Waters traveled to Minneapolis the weekend before closing arguments in the trial of Derek Chauvin, charged with murdering George Floyd on May 25. She also spoke amid protests in response to the killing last week of Daunte Wright, a black 20-year-old shot and killed at a traffic stop by a white police officer, Kimberly Potter.