Ted Cruz Under Investigation by American Airlines After GOP Senator Spotted without 'Mandatory Face Mask' While Drinking Coffee | 13 July 2020 | American Airlines is investigating Senator Ted Cruz after the Texas lawmaker was photographed sitting in first class without a face mask on. Tex Cruz was photographed on Sunday drinking coffee and looking down at at his phone without a face covering. A spokesperson for Ted Cruz said the GOP Senator temporarily took off his face mask to drink his coffee. Ted Cruz was seen wearing a face mask in another photo.