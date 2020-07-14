You are here

Ted Cruz Under Investigation by American Airlines After GOP Senator Spotted without 'Mandatory Face Mask' While Drinking Coffee

Tue, 07/14/2020 - 01:24 — legitgov

Ted Cruz Under Investigation by American Airlines After GOP Senator Spotted without 'Mandatory Face Mask' While Drinking Coffee | 13 July 2020 | American Airlines is investigating Senator Ted Cruz after the Texas lawmaker was photographed sitting in first class without a face mask on. Tex Cruz was photographed on Sunday drinking coffee and looking down at at his phone without a face covering. A spokesperson for Ted Cruz said the GOP Senator temporarily took off his face mask to drink his coffee. Ted Cruz was seen wearing a face mask in another photo.

