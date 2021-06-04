Teen Diagnosed With Guillain-Barre Weeks After First COVID Vaccine

Teen Diagnosed With Guillain-Barré Weeks After First COVID Vaccine | 06 April 2021 | A Texas teenager diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) a few weeks after his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine said he believes the vaccine is to blame, according to a local Houston news channel KPRC2 report. "I wanted to get the vaccine," said Wyatt McGlaun, a high school senior from The Woodlands... A few weeks after receiving the vaccine, McGlaun became weak and had difficulty walking. He was admitted to CHI St. Luke’s Health where he was diagnosed with GBS. News reports didn’t disclose which COVID vaccine McGlaun received. [Why not?] According to data from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), there have been 70 reported cases of GBS after having received a COVID vaccine with 59% occurring with Pfizer, 44% with Moderna and 3% with Johnson & Johnson (J&J).