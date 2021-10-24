Teen dies of heart attack after having Covid-19 vaccine because it was mandated by his hockey team | 24 oct 2021 | A 17-year-old boy in Canada died of a heart attack at home on September 27th reportedly two weeks after he received a Covid-19 injection. Sean Hartman is said to have suffered from "multiple" health problems "immediately" after the jab, including myocarditis, or heart inflammation. He received the COVID jab in order to be able to play hockey in an arena where the shot is required for entry... "Contrary to what a number of people have said, there is no such thing as 'mild myocarditis,'" said Canadian professor of medicine Dr. Steven Pelech. He has noted that when the heart cells die from myocarditis "they are not replaced in your body and are instead replaced by scar tissue, which is from fibroblasts."