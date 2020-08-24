Teens interpret a correctly-punctuated text as a signal of irritation, linguists say --Full stop is 'intimidating' to young people because they interpret it as sign of anger | 24 Aug 2020 | Full stops intimidate young people when used in social media communication as they are interpreted as a sign of anger, according to linguistic experts. Teenagers and those in their early twenties, classified as Generation Z, have grown up with smartphones which they use to send short messages without full stops. And a study from Binghamton University in New York suggested that people who finish messages with full stops are perceived as insincere. Linguistic experts are now investigating why teens interpret a correctly-punctuated text as a signal of irritation. The debate was reignited after writer Rhiannon Cosslett tweeted: 'Older people - do you realise that ending a sentence with a full stop comes across as sort of abrupt and unfriendly to younger people in an email/chat? Genuinely curious.' Several Twitter users expressed disbelief, and, despite her own use of a full stop, one even accused her of 'peak snowflakery'.