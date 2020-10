Telemundo Deletes Twitter Poll following VP Debate After Kamala Gets Crushed by Pence 74% to 26% | 08 Oct 2020 | Following the vice presidential debate between Democrat Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence in Salt Lake City Wednesday evening, Telemundo News posted a poll on Decision 2020 -- "Who won the debate?" Pence mopped the floor with Kamala winning 76% to 24%. This was too much for the hacks at Telemundo so they deleted the poll. It's gone.