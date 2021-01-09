Ten civilians killed by U.S. drone strike in Kabul, family says | 30 Aug 2021 | Even as the final U.S. military flights soared out from Kabul's airport on Monday, friends and relatives in a nearby neighborhood buckled in anguish over the deaths of 10 extended family members in a U.S. drone strike the day before. The strike was meant to thwart a purported planned attack by the Islamic State. Questions remain about whether the U.S. accomplished its intended mission, but this much is known: ten civilians in this northwestern Kabul neighborhood -- eight of them children 18 and under -- were killed in the attack, family members told The Washington Post on Monday, adding to the 48,000 civilian casualties already suffered during the past 20 years of war.