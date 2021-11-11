Ten States Sue Biden Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Health Care Workers | 11 Nov 2021 | A coalition of ten states led by Missouri's attorney general on Nov. 10 sued Joe Biden over his administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. A federal court has blocked, for now, the regime's private employer vaccine mandate, although a stricter one focused on health care workers remains in place. The health care worker mandate, which covers more than 17 million nurses and others, doesn't include a testing opt-out. The coalition says the mandate is unlawful under federal law in part because the federal government is trying to wrest away compulsory vaccination power that has "always been the province of--and still properly belongs to--the states."