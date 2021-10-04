Tennessee Becomes 20th State to Abolish Permit Requirement for Concealed Carry | 10 April 2021 | As Joe Biden and the Democrats are pushing for more gun control, Republican controlled states are doing the exact opposite. Tennessee has just become the 20th state to abolish permit requirements for concealed carry. Breitbart News reports: "The legislation signed by Lee takes effect July 1, 2021. The Tennessean reports it 'allows people 21 and older to carry handguns openly or concealed without a permit, along with members of the military ages 18 to 20.'"