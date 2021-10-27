Tennessee senator implores Sanders to stop unlimited Green Cards for Big Tech --"These provisions will allow Facebook, Microsoft, Google, and numerous other technology companies across America to employ a functionally limitless supply of cheaper foreign labor in place of willing, able, and qualified American workers," Senator Hagerty wrote. | 26 Oct 2021 | United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) has written a "Dear Colleague" letter to Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), the Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and author of the Democrats' tax-and-spend package, seeking an explanation concerning several radical immigration provisions that benefit Big Tech corporations to the detriment of American workers. Hagerty pointed out that the bill eliminates numerical limits on the annual allotment of green cards for foreign workers that exist to protect American workers. This provision would benefit America’s largest and most powerful tech corporations by allowing them--for a small fee--to purchase an unlimited supply of cheaper foreign labor, which not only reduces job opportunities for Americans but reduces wages by increasing the labor supply.