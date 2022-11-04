Tennis World Rocked as 15 'Fully Vaccinated' Players Unable to Finish Miami Open | 4 April 2022 | Tennis fans are upset and the sporting world is reeling after an unprecedented number of players either withdrew or retired from the Miami Open this week. A total of 15 players were unable to finish, including the male and female favorites to win. Yahoo Sports reported: "The tennis world has reacted with shock after both favourites Paula Badosa and Jannik Sinner retired from their Miami Open quarter-finals during the day session. Soon to be World No.3, Badosa was in tears as she was forced to bow out of the quarter-final after not feeling well against American Jessica Pegula... In total, there has been 15 withdrawals/retirements during the Miami Open. Fans were left shocked at the double retirement from two stars in a bizarre day of tennis." All of the players must be "fully vaccinated" in order to compete. Just as we've noted for several months, most major sports have been hit with "inexplicable" medical conditions popping up in young and otherwise healthy athletes, including our report that three cyclists fell in March alone.